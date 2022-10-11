Shikhar Dhawan joins Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in Double XL 

The yet-to-be-released movie Double-XL just got all the fancier with ace-cricketer Shikhar Dhawan joining the cast. The Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer movie is a story about two plus-size women achieving their dreams. Dhawan will be seen playing a cameo in this film.

Sharing a photo from the sets Huma Qureshi wrote: “Cat is out of the bag…Finally”. Not just movie lovers, this film will definitely have a fan base among cricket fanatics too.

Poster of Double XL

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the comedy-drama throws a challenge to the body weight stereotypes, and dreams can be achieved under any circumstances. And body weight is just never a hiccup. To fit into the shoes of two plus-size women from Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, Sonakshi and Huma had to add some extra pounds. The film is shot extensively in India and the UK.