Shikhar Dhawan joins Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in Double XL
The movie on two plus-size women releases on November 4
The yet-to-be-released movie Double-XL just got all the fancier with ace-cricketer Shikhar Dhawan joining the cast. The Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer movie is a story about two plus-size women achieving their dreams. Dhawan will be seen playing a cameo in this film.
Sharing a photo from the sets Huma Qureshi wrote: “Cat is out of the bag…Finally”. Not just movie lovers, this film will definitely have a fan base among cricket fanatics too.
Directed by Satramm Ramani, the comedy-drama throws a challenge to the body weight stereotypes, and dreams can be achieved under any circumstances. And body weight is just never a hiccup. To fit into the shoes of two plus-size women from Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, Sonakshi and Huma had to add some extra pounds. The film is shot extensively in India and the UK.
Double XL, presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakoo Films & Mudassar Aziz, is all set to hit the screens on November 4, 2022.