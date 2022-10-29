Priyamani to play Chief Minister in Naga Chaitanya-Venkat Prabhu film

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu has resumed shooting on Friday in Hyderabad. Tentatively titled 302, the film, also referred to as NC 22, will feature Chaitanya in the role of a police officer.

According to a well-placed source, actor Priyamani Raj, who recently joined the cast of the film, has been offered to play the role of a Chief Minister in this action thriller.

"Priyamani will be seen in a crucial cameo that drives the story forward. She has joined the sets on Friday and will be shooting for her portions for a little over a week. She is excited to play a politician and will be going for a makeover to look mature for the part," says a source close to the development.

Also starring Arvind Swamy as the antagonist, the film has Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj and Premji Amaren in supporting roles.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the film is being shot in Telugu and Tamil and has music by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.