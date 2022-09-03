Actor Ranvir Shorey to play negative role in debut director Anil Singh’s Midday Meeal

Ranvir Shorey, who made his name in Bollywood with films like Bheja Fry (2007), Mithya (2008), Chandni Chowk to China (2009) and most recently Lootcase (2020) and 420 IPC (2021), is all set to play negative lead in his upcoming movie Midday Meeal.

Directed by debutant Anil Singh, the makers recently released first poster of the film which sees Ranvir, Jahnavi Rao, Bhagwan Tiwari, and Shanawaz Pradhan.

In the film, the actor will be seen in a negative role, a head of village ruling over his people.

Talking about the film Anil said, “Mid day Meeal is something that we all used to enjoy in our school days, and then making a movie out of it is a huge thing, For us as viewers to grasp what the movie is going to be about, the filmmakers have unveiled the first official poster for the film. The poster appears to be quite intriguing and enticing."

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey was recently in the news for having a cold spat with actor Swara Bhaskar, who apparently blocked the Mithya actor. However, both the actors didn’t give any hint at what might have happened between the two. While Swara never spoke about it, Ranvir, on the other hand, had a hilarious reaction.

On his Twitter handle Ranvir shared a screenshot that mentioned that Swara has blocked him. It read, “@ReallySwara blocked you. You are blocked from following @ReallySwara and viewing @ReallySwara’s tweets.” In the next slide, he also shared a meme that showed a boy crying uncontrollably. “Just found out,” Ranvir wrote.