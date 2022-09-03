National Cinema Day: Watch your favourite movie at just INR 75

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas across India, come together to welcome moviegoers to spend a day at movie halls with just INR 75 to mark the National Cinema Day on September 16.

More than 4,000 theatres across India including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime, Wave, M2K, Delite and many others will be offering different movies to the cinema lovers at this special price. National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and extends gratitude to the moviegoers who made this happen. This is also to offer an opportunity to those who haven’t made it to cinemas yet post the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY ’23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience. The quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick.

More details of the special offers will be made available at the participating cinemas, their websites and social media handles. More announcements and updates will be shared at #NationalCinemaDay.