Dinesh Vijan announces his next social thriller titled Happy Teacher’s Day

Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films is all set to bring another exciting story to the screen – Happy Teachers’ Day. The producer-director took to his Twitter handle and made the announcement on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today. Dinesh dropped a video announcing their next project, a social thriller, headlined by Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan.

As of now, the majority of the film’s details are kept under wraps, but the video hints that the film is about teachers, who are among the most important pillars of society. The clip shared by Dinesh begins by highlighting the fact that teachers educate, enlighten and shape our lives. It ends on a thought-provoking note: "But can’t they have a life?"

Helmed by Mikhil Musale, the social-thriller is written by Mikhil Musale and Parinda Joshi and is headlined by Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Happy Teachers’ Day goes on floors today and is all set to hit screens on Teachers’ Day next year, i.e. September 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, Tehran, Bhediyaa, and Pathan are some of the movies that will be released in the future under the banner of Maddock Films.