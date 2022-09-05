Poster of Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming comedy-drama Babli Bouncer out

Tamannaah Bhatia's most anticipated upcoming comic-drama Babli Bouncer's motion poster was released to enthusiastic responses on social media today.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the comedy-drama follows a one-of-a-kind story of a young female bouncer, Babli Bouncer who takes viewers on a humorous ride with her unusual profession. The film portrays various layers of the profession usually taken up by men, hinting at a rib-tickling story.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to give the audience such an unusual character play. The film's shoot has been one hilarious experience and Babli Bouncer is the most variant character I ever got to play. I was really excited to see the first look of the film. Now that Madhur Sir finally releases it, I really can't wait to see the reactions of the audience over it,” Tamannaah said in a statement.

Also starring Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj Sahil Vaid, and Supriya Shukla in supporting roles, the film is produced by Vineet Jain and Amrita Pandey and written by Amit Joshi along with Aaradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Babli Bouncer is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar and will start streaming from September 23.