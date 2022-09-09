After Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Sukhmani Sadana writes Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi for Netflix

Actor-writer Sukhmani Sadana seems to be on a roll. After acting in a series of exciting projects like The Broken News, Apharan, Dil Bekaraar and Udan Patolas and exemplary writing work in screenplay and dialogues for R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the multi-talented artiste is back with Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi.

The Netflix original that premieres on September 16 is a story of Jogi set in 1984 and revolves around friendship, courage and brotherhood amid the times of widespread communal tension in the country.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani in pivotal roles. And Sukhmani Sadana has written the screenplay and dialogues for this gripping historical drama.