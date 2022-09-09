After Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Sukhmani Sadana writes Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi for Netflix
Jogi revolves around friendship, courage and brotherhood amid the times of widespread communal tension in the country
Actor-writer Sukhmani Sadana seems to be on a roll. After acting in a series of exciting projects like The Broken News, Apharan, Dil Bekaraar and Udan Patolas and exemplary writing work in screenplay and dialogues for R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the multi-talented artiste is back with Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi.
The Netflix original that premieres on September 16 is a story of Jogi set in 1984 and revolves around friendship, courage and brotherhood amid the times of widespread communal tension in the country.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani in pivotal roles. And Sukhmani Sadana has written the screenplay and dialogues for this gripping historical drama.
“Jogi is a story of an incident in our history which is not known to many. So, I feel very privileged to be a part of the team comprising stalwarts like Ali Abbas Zafar, Dilji Dosanjh and others. It was a challenging yet an enriching experience writing for the film that is a subject very different from Rocketry,” says Sukhmani, who was last seen in Udan Patolas on Amazon Mini TV.