Bobby Deol announces his next project, Shlok - The Desi Sherlock!

Bobby Deol, who successfully made his comeback in Bollywood calling it a 2.0 had taken audiences and critics by surprise with his comeback series Ashram, followed by Class of ’83 and other multiple projects. And now the actor is all set to kickstart the shoot of his next spy thriller Shlok – The Desi Sherlock. “Day 1,” The Gupt actor captioned the post with a picture of the script.

Earlier on Wednesday, filmmaker Kunal Kohli announced the new film on Instagram and Twitter to give a glimpse of it. Ananya Birla, daughter of Aditya Birla Group’s Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla will star opposite Bobby Deol in the film. The film mark Ananya’s debut in Bollywood.

“Starting my next film today. Need your love & blessings. (sic),” Kunal wrote alongside the post.