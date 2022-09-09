Disney+ Hotstar announces the title of Kajol’s debut series ‘The Good Wife — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’

We earlier reported that Kajol will be making her OTT debut with a web series on Disney+ Hotstar. And now the name of her upcoming web series has been revealed. The actress will be making her web debut with Hotstar Specials’ The Good Wife — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. Directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Banijay Asia, The Good Wife — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka will see Kajol playing a role of a lawyer. The maker released a small teaser that sees Kajol saying, “shuru karein? (let’s begin)” in anticipation of the series.

“I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney+ Hotstar’s The Good Wife, that’s exactly what I got! As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn Verma. I’m excited to be sharing more about the show and the character I play, so stay tuned,” Kajol said in a statement.