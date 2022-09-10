Brahmastra actor Saqib Ayub opens up on his role and working with Ranbir, Alia

Actor Saqib Ayub, who made his debut in Thugs of Hindostan and was also seen in web series like Imtiaz Ali's She Hotstar's Hundred, MxPlayer's The Missing Stone, has played Ranbir Kapoor's friend Ali, in Brahmastra which released yesterday.

Helmed by director Ayan Mukherji, it stars Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy among others.

Giving insight to his role he says, "I play one of Ranbir's friends in the film named Ali. Ranbir and I and one more guy are three orphans who grew up together in a Mumbai orphanage and have a close bond with each other. We take up gigs in underground parties, weddings, festivals where Ranbir plays a DJ plays the music and we help with arrangements".

Sharing his working experience with Ayan Mukherji he tells, "A fantastic learning experience is how I would summarise it. He's super sweet, friendly, and of course immensely talented. He makes the comfort of the actors his priority and hears his actor's opini9n about any scene with an open mind. Also, he's more like a friend than an authoritative figure, which made me want to give my best for the film."

Sharing about his memories with Ranbir and Alia while shooting he says, "My scenes were only with Alia and Ranbir. Discussing with Ranbir about different things from traveling to music to football in between breaks and the casual banter we shared with Ayan and our other co-actors are great memories I made. Ranbir is a really helpful co-actor I would say. He would sometimes help me out with a line or action in the scene which I wasn't able to figure out. He's definitely a team player, and a wonderful co-actor".

Next, he will be seen in Bambai Meri Jaan and Farzi on Amazon Prime, and he has also been roped in to play an important role alongside Vicky Kaushal for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.