Fahadh’s next' Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' is a rom-com

Fahadh Faasil will be playing the lead in actor-director Althaf Salim’s next feature, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, which would mark the latter’s second stint behind the camera after Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, through which he made his directorial debut.

Althaf, who also wrote the script, tells us Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is a romantic comedy.

“We’ll start shooting after Fahadh completes two of his other acting commitments. Around 70 per cent of the film would be shot in Ernakulam and 30 per cent in Chennai. Though we have finalised the technical crew, we are yet to finalise the remaining cast members.”

Produced by Aashiq Usman, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira will have Anend C Chandran (Bheeshma Parvam, Premam) as director of photography, Abhinav Sunder Nayak as editor, Justin Varghese as a composer and Ashwini Kale as art director.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is one of the two new projects announced by Fahadh along with the big-budget Hanuman Gear, an off-road racing movie directed by Villali Veeran-fame Sudheesh Shankar and bankrolled by RB Chaudary’s Super Good Films.

Meanwhile, Fahadh is shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s next Maamannan, which also stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu. The actor also has debutant Akhil Sathyan’s Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum in Malayalam and Pushpa-2: The Rule in Telugu.