Sajid Nadiadwala elected as President Of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council for the 11th time

Sajid Nadiadwala is unanimously re-elected as the president of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) at the 31st Annual General Meeting. This is the 11th year in a row when the producer-director-writer has been elected as the president of the prestigious council. For the unversed, Sajid has predominantly worked in Hindi cinema where he has been associated with several blockbuster films like Anjaana Anjaani (2010), Housefull (2010), Kick(2014), Baaghi(2016) and 83(2021) that brought him accolades including National Film Award for Chhichhore and IIFA for Kick. He is also known as the most notable filmmaker with the highest number of successful franchise movies.

The AGM saw the inclusion of two new directors and the new board comprises the following now: Ratan Jain, NR Pachisia, Madhu Matena, Shyam Bajaj, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Rajat Rawail, Shyamashis Bhattacharya, Dinesh Vijan, Nitin Vaidya, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ramesh Taurani.

Sajid expressed his satisfaction over the fact that the pandemic has ebbed and that the box office is back on track with shining numbers. He also mentioned that he would soon lead a delegation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss concerns pertaining to the film sector. The meeting also paid tribute to the departed souls of prominent figures like Lata Mangeshkar and IFTPC former director Vijay Galani.





