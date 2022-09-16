Pink actors Kirti Kulhari and Angad Bedi reunite after 7 years for Gaurav Dave's short film

Kirti Kulhari and Angad Bedi, last seen in the National Award-winning film Pink, have reunited again for a short film directed by Gaurav Dave. This futuristic drama is said to be an experimental film with a futuristic theme about a couple.

Kirti Kulhari

The duo was last seen sharing screen space together in Aniruddha Roy Choudhury's Pink which went on to win several accolades including the National Award. This short film is backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur and will soon release on a streaming platform.

Angad Bedi

A source reveals that the filming was done in 2022 and it is a very new concept. The theme is a little heavy and revolves around a couple in a dystopian future. The film also questions the several impacts of modern life and technology.