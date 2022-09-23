MUBI curates choicest of films to screen each week

After a two year gap, MUBI GO is all set to come back to India for viewers to watch a curated movie on the big screen every week. The facility will be available to those subscribed to the platform. The platform has tied up with PVR cinemas across India to allow subscribers to enjoy a globally acclaimed film at their halls every week, picked by MUBI curators. Subscribers can redeem their weekly tickets via the MUBI GO app and also receive access to their streaming platform.

“India is known to enjoy its movies at the theatre, and to acknowledge that we are thrilled to bring back MUBI GO to film buffs. Cinema is to be celebrated in all forms, and it is with pleasure that we are contributing to the film distribution eco-system of our country through the initiative,” shares Svetlana Naudiyal, Programming Director (Asia) of MUBI.

The films selected for MUBI GO each week will highlight less explored global cinema from around the world. To begin with, this week’s hand-picked film for India is Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once. The cast of the film includes Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians, Tomorrow Never Dies), Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Set It Up), Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out, True Lies), among others. The film revolves around an aging Chinese immigrant swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

The MUBI GO subscription will be available to early birds at a discounted price of Rs. 2499 for a year, after which it will be regularly priced at Rs. 3588.