South Korean singer and actress Kim Sejeong might return for Season 2 of ‘The Uncanny Counter’

The impending Season 2 of the well-liked South Korean horror-drama television series, The Uncanny Counter will reportedly include Kim Sejeong reprising her role as Do Ha Na. According to recent sources, singer and actress Kim Sejeong was allegedly approached for the sequel. It was previously announced that a new season of The Uncanny Counter would come soon.

With fans eager to see her make a comeback, a representative from the actress' agency Jellyfish Entertainment commented about the offer she has received and stated that she is currently reviewing it favourably. Along with the former South Korean girl groups: I.O.I. and Gugudan, Season 1 also included actors Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang — who is known for starring in filmmaker Hong Sang-soo's movies — and actresses Lee Sun Bin and Yeom Hye Ran.

The Uncanny Counter features the tale of distinctive demon hunters known as “counters.” To hide their identities, they work at a noodle shop while covertly attempting to track down all the demons who have ascended to Earth in search of eternal life. It was first released on the South Korean cable television channel, OCN, and because of the high calibre of acting and storytelling, it became a huge hit with viewers, breaking all of OCN's previous records.

After starring in the viral hit films School 2017, The Uncanny Counter, and Business Proposal earlier this year, Kim Sejeong has been thriving as an actor. Her most recent drama featured Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel and was called Today's Webtoon. She is scheduled to participate in 2022 The Fact Music Awards as a presenter. Regarding the other characters and if any of them will return for Season 2, no information has been confirmed.

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita