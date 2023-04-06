Model-actress Vedvika Soni set to make her telugu debut along side actor Avasarala Srinivas

Ahmedabad's model-actress Vedvika Soni, who appeared in a cameo role in Ravi Teja's film Dhamaka is set to make her Telugu debut alongside well-known south actor Avasarala Srinivas in an untitled film, directed by Durgaram.

Giving insights about her role she says, "I am grateful to the universe for landing into an opportunity to do a lead role. It is a very demanding character, who is a thief and a liar by nature. My attempt was to make it relatable by understanding the psychological process that led her to become this way, as well as her history. The makers and production team really helped me in picking up the language as they used to translate in Hindi and English; thereby allowing me to portray her with right emotional expressions."

Describing her experience working with actor Avasarala Srinivas she says, "He is a supremely talented actor who is down-to-earth and extremely easy to work with. He gave me an opportunity to learn from him, and I feel very grateful for that. There was so much to learn from him as a newcomer, and it felt like a dream-come-true working with such wonderful people on this set. I never felt like having any language barrier as my director, co-actors, and technicians were so supportive and patient towards me trying to understand and learn Telugu."

Speaking about how she happened to work in Telugu industry, Vedvika stated, "After starting my career in 2019, I was modelling from Gujarat. Then I tried to come to Mumbai but I was unable due to Covid, so during the lockdown period, I researched producers and directors from Telugu cinema and found one of my favourite filmmakers now, Aravind Kumar, who helped me navigate my career with whom I am currently working on two projects out of which one is Spark. After the pandemic outbreak, I came to Hyderabad and shifted my base here where I completed my shoot."