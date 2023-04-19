Pan Indian spy action film Agent starring Akhil Akkineni & Mammootty is Urvashi Rautela's next

Urvashi Rautela to star in the massive 100 crore budget pan-Indian spy action thriller film, Agent. Recently, pictures from the set were leaked online. The movie has been directed by Surender Reddy and was adapted from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The movie has been produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara and shot in Budapest.

It will be thoroughly entertaining and refreshing to see Urvashi Rautela swindling both Akhil Akkineni and Mammothy. Until Surender Reddy’s Agent, the audience had only seen Urvashi Rautela as the elegant girl-next-door with complexities of her own. However, essaying this new role was not only a direct contrast from her previous body of work but also brought in a transformative change in her future role.

One of the leaked photos from the shoot

We surely can't wait to see Urvashi's bold and fierce avatar in Agent.

Urvashi has been hard at work on her next ventures, including her Hollywood debut. Urvashi will be seen opposite Michele Morrone from 365 Days. Urvashi was most recently seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song, which became the biggest party anthem. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also be seen in Inspector Avinash with Randeep Hooda. In the thriller Black Rose, Urvashi will also be seen playing the lead role. She will also appear in the Hindi version of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. Fans are eagerly waiting for all these projects of actress Urvashi Rautela.

Agent is all set for a theatrical release on April 28, 2023.