Actor Rajesh Jais is set to feature in upcoming films like Puja My Darling, Akeli, Apurva and others

Versatile actor Rajesh Jais who lately starred and garnered applauds for his recent roles in Sudhir Mishra's show Jehanabad on SonyLiv, film -Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Netflix's Rana Naidu and TVF's SK Sir Ki Class, has plethora of projects in his bank including films like Mrunal Thakur's Puja My Darling, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akeli, Writer - director duo Siddharth-Garima's Saale Aashiq among others.

Firstly, he will be seen in Maddock Film's Puja My Darling essaying Mrunal Thakur's father. Rajesh says, "We shot in Delhi. The entire team was relatively young and enthusiastic. Since I had already worked with the production house Maddock, so there was a kind of comfort from day one."

The actor will be seen reuniting with Nushrratt Bharuccha after Chorri in film Akeli. On sharing his working experience he says, "It's always pleasant to work with Nushrratt Bharuccha. She is such a sport to work with and always ready to easily fit in the required mood of the ambience - be it on camera or off camera and doesn't remain in coterie. She mingles well with each and everyone in the unit."

Next up, he will also be seen in film Apurva, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, starring Tara Sutaria which is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. He will be seen as a regular quintessential concerned father of the female lead.

Later on he will also be seen in R Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari starrer Hisaab Barabar and Ramleela writer duo Siddharth-Garima's Saale Aashiq. Talking about the film he shares, "This is a film I am curious and excited about for the release. My character is also on a different tangent. The Ddirector duo really helped me a lot to understand the milieu of film, language and behaviour of that world."

Apart from these he will be seen jn films like Lakeerein, Ek Anek, Dashmi, Jaan Abhi Baqi hai, Non Stop Dhamaal (NSD), Johny Jumper and Pade Akasa (An Odiya-Hindi Bilingual film ) and web shows like Memers (Tentative name), Gormint and Lalla.

"My effort is to show myself to audience in as many different characters as possible. I keep exploring myself in every new project and stretch to find a new me everytime I do a new character. Actually, I want to surprise myself as well", concludes Jais.