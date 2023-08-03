Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti’s next

Adarsh Gourav is all set to star in Reem Kagti’s next movie titled Superman of Malegaon which is based on the Malegaon film industry.

The actor is excited about being a part of the movie and comments, “When Reema told me about Malegaon I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon Film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie or even finance it. They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100% business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves.”

Even though the Malegaon Film Industry known as Malliwood is not always in the spotlight, it is known to make some low-budget spoof movies. The industry passionately makes interesting movies.

On the work front, his upcoming release includes Guns and Gulaabs, a comedy crime thriller created and directed by Raj and DK co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and TJ Bhanu. He will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan having Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey as leads.