Actor Aparajita Adhya turns ‘love guru’ for Cheeni 2

Who wouldn’t need some advice in relationships today? As actor Aparajita Adhya steps into the shoes of a love guru for her latest movie Cheeni 2, Indulge catches up with her at Soul – The Sky Lounge where she speaks about her character, love, and everything sweet.

Tell us a bit about Misthi Mashima…

Mishti Mashima is very sweet but doesn’t take advice from others. Cheeni [Madhumita Sarcar] on the other hand gives advice. It’s a comical conflict of characters and how each of them co-advises the other is what the story is about. It’s a story of friendship across ages but also shows the differences between a friend and a mother.

Playing a love guru, what is love to you?

For me, love is inner beauty. It can be towards another human being, flowers, plants, books, nature, etc. A relationship is not only about the relationship between two people but also beyond like brother-sister, mother-father, and children –parents. Love helps you become and feel beautiful and have a blooming personality. But when it turns into an expectation, it becomes a conditioned relationship. Not saying that is wrong because in life conditions are always there, but love is the reason for one's survival and having a beautiful life.

Do you think the definition of love has changed today?

This is true for all generations. My mother used to say that the definition of love is different for me and her. Today’s youth will also say the same thing to the generation after. The definition of love doesn’t change. We are representatives of the new generation which might appear loud or different but that doesn’t mean that they are incorrect.

One piece of advice for youngsters

I will say to have patience and trust. If you are patient, trust will follow. Today’s generation lacks patience but that’s also because they have high liberty. For us, we were compelled to be patient but it is not so today. With patience, I believe life will be better.

One Misthi that you cannot live without

Rosogolla

Your upcoming projects

Mon Kharap, Eta Amader Golpo

Cheeni 2 by SVF Films releases in theatres today