Be strong and learn self-defense: Malvi Malhotra

Born in Himachal Pradesh to an entrepreneur father and school principal mother, Malvi Malhotra was always drawn towards acting. Her character Pooja in Udaan managed to get people’s attention and subsequently a role in the 2018 Hindi film, Hotel Milan, co-starring Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Karishma Sharma. But it was in the south film industry she has started getting substantial roles.

Malvi, who debuted in Malayalam with Abhyuham, alongside Ajmal Amir, Rahul Madhav and Akhil Sreenivasan, is doing movies in Tamil and Telugu as well. Her Telugu movie, Tiragabhadara Saami, will soon hit the big screens. Also in the pipeline are Hindi web series Chasmish, and a Hindi film, Zorawar di Jacqueline.

The actress, who was a victim of a horrific stabbing incident back in 2017, has made a strong comeback.

Also read: Working with Vicky Kaushal taught me what it means to be an unstoppable force of nature: Rohan Verma

She talks to Indulge about her journey from theatre, to Punjabi television shows, and now, films in the South. Malvi also stresses on the importance of self defense and educating women to survive in this world. Excerpts:

Malvi Malhotra

Tell us about your Malayalam debut. How did you land the role?

Malayalam cinema is amazing, and I feel so grateful to be a part of Abhyuham. I play a deglamourised role in the film, which is totally different from the roles I’ve played till now. I auditioned long back for a Tamil film, and the makers of the Malayalam movie happened to see that video and they approached me for this role. They called me to Kochi for a look test. I play a rubber tapper in the movie. My husband’s character is played by Ajmal. The film is a thriller, and revolves around my family.

Was language a barrier?

To catch up with Malayalam was a little difficult, but I used to sit with my writer and I work hard on my lines for proper lip sync.

Can you tell us about your journey from being a theatre artiste to becoming a popular actor in Punjabi and now south film industry?

The journey was superb. I’ve worked in Punjabi, Hindi as well as in the South film industries, and it has been a great learning experience as I could interact with different people.

What is your next Tamil project?

In Ring Master’s Tamil remake, I play Keerthy Suresh’s role, which is that of a blind girl.

In 2017 you became a victim of a horrific stabbing incident? How did you bounce back?

I’m over it now, and I hope I will get justice. I don’t think about it much. The incident has made me a strong person and now I feel like I can face any hurdles in life.

Also read: Fans hail Rajinikanth as his latest film 'Jailer' hits theatres worldwide

Do you have any message for women who have faced such trauma in life?

My message to all women is, be strong and learn self-defense, which is a must to survive in this world.

What do you do to keep fit?

Yoga, gym and dance keep me fit.