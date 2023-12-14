James Wan: In all movies I make, it always comes back to human aspect of characters

Filmmaker James Wan spoke about returning to the world of Aquaman and said that in all movies he make, it always comes back to human aspect of characters.

Director James Wan said: "In all the movies I make, no matter the genre, it always comes back to the human aspect of the characters. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a true continuation of Arthur’s story, who is now juggling his duties as the King of Atlantis with fatherhood, having to protect both his kingdom and his family.

“While our last movie was a love story that focused on Arthur, this is an action adventure with two brothers, Arthur and Orm, overcoming their differences to save the world.”



“They’re going up against an even more powerful Black Manta, whose love for his father and his need for vengeance has taken a darker turn. We wanted to not only expand the story and the characters but also give audiences an even more immersive and exciting experience.”

Wan said he was thrilled to return to the family of Aquaman, the cast who made these characters so memorable and compelling—Jason, Patrick, Amber, Yahya and Nicole, alongside our full ensemble—and the creative team who helped build such a striking, unforgettable world.

He said: “Atlantis is even bigger, brighter, more colourful, more vibrant this time. However, Arthur and Orm are on a quest that will take them to an entirely new place: The Lost Kingdom. Antarctica felt like an inspiring landscape that is familiar, but it’s also a place most of us have not visited, and that would allow me to explore a heightened version of it. I was excited to create this kingdom, which is a completely new visual element in this film, along with other new worlds.”



“ And I have to say, it wouldn’t be one of my films without some of my signature creations, so there are new, dark creatures for audiences to enjoy.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theatres pan India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 21 December.