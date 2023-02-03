Actor Danish Kalra talks about reuniting with Sudhir Mishra for Jehanabad - Of Love and War

Actor Danish Kalra who was previously seen in Kabir Singh, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Neerja and web show Hostages next to feature in Jehanabad - Of Love & War on an OTT platform, that has released today. Created, written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal, the show is co-directed by Satyanshu Singh with Sudhir Mishra as the showrunner.

Sharing his working experience reuniting with Sudhir Mishra he says, "I'm working with Sudhir Mishra for the second time. I worked with him for Hostages on Hotstar. Even then my experience was surreal as his aura on set creates that magic. He's so clear with his vision as a show runner. I feel fortunate that I got the opportunity to reunite with him through this show. He's also a fabulous director and as a show runner, I have full confidence that this show will do well under his vision."

Speaking about how he prepped for his role he tells, "The preparation was quite challenging for me because I'm originally from Punjab and this character hails from Jehanabad, Bihar. So I had to learn Bihari dialect from the coach. Also, I saw news interviews of people from that region and spoke to a few local people of Bihar to observe and understand their dialect."

Spilling beans about the story he states, "The story is filled filled with love, loss, betrayal, and ultimately, the resilience of the human spirit. It has all the elements such as drama, crime, love and comedy. The love and war element is parallel to each other in this series. The incident of entire story is inspired by the infamous Jehanabad Jailbreak in 2005, where a total of 372 inmates fled from the prison in a well-planned attempt. It presents the tale of Bihar's political background and many of the crucial events that occurred in the early 2000s."

The web series is streaming on Sony LIV.