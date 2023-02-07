Actor Jasmin Bhasin is back with a new romantic drama Jab We Matched!

Jasmin Bhasin, who won our hearts with her role as Sukh in the movie Honeymoon, is all set to amaze with yet another exciting romantic drama, web series titled Jab We Matched.

In the trailer for Jab We Matched, Jasmin Bhasin is seen playing the character of a sweet yet quirky girl who meets a guy through a dating app. We are excited to see how their story unfolds and what roller-coaster ride of romance awaits them. Expressing her excitement, Jasmin Bhasin said, "Jab We Matched is a series that explores modern love and the twists and turns it involves. I am really excited to be a part of this show since all of us have had a blast while filming this show, and I hope that the audience enjoys it as much as we have."

Jasmin Bhasin

Since Jasmin Bhasin is a young actress who connects to today's youth, she is a perfect fit for Jab We Matched, which explores modern-day love. We are all excited to see what the actress has in store for us through her role in this show!

The show is going to release exclusively on Amazon miniTV, within the Amazon Shopping app and Fire TV, for absolutely free.