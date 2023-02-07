Rishab Shetty announces Kantara 2, a prequel to Kantara!

Kantara was undeniably one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. It brought its writer, director and actor, Rishab Shetty, national fame for presenting a story from the heartland of India and showing the land and man conflict from a mystical lens. The action thriller replete with elements of magic realism, made on a budget of INR 16 crore, earned around INR 450 crore at the box office. It with also received acclaim from critics and audiences.

As the movie celebrates 100 days since it first came out, fans are still discussing its breakout success. Amping their excitement, Rishab Shetty officially announced that the film will have a prequel.

He told media sources, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

Commenting on the same, producer, Vijay Kiragandur shared, “Kantara introduced the audience to a new cinema altogether and we would love to sustain and in fact boost the rage that the film has created among the audience on the screens by announcing the sequel, as the film has now completed its 100 days. Rishab and our team have been working on the story rigorously as the film has many more things to tell to the audience while opening the back story of Kantara and we can just guarantee that the sequel of Kantara is going to be more massive and grand than before.”

While not much is disclosed about the prequel, it will reportedly feature Rishab Shetty in lead and will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films.

