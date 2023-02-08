Actor Debopriyo Mukherjee on essaying the sleuth in Abani Sen er 7 No. Case

An independently created web series, Abani Sen er 7 No. Case revolves around a failed detective who is desperately trying to redeem himself. Directed by Neil Nawaz, the series stars Debopriyo Mukherjee, Bibriti Chatterji, Judhajit Sarkar and Rajatava Dutta among others. Ahead of that, we speak to Debopriyo Mukherjee who plays the sleuth in this new-age detective series.

Tell us about the web series in detail.

Abani Sen er 7 No. Case is a detective franchise that is being set up with this first season. It’s been written and directed by Neil Nawaz. What sets it apart from most other similar franchises is that the detective here, Abani Sen, is a failure when we meet him. So, essentially, instead of seeing a master sleuth taking on and solving a very complex case, we see the journey of a rather ordinary man toward becoming a detective.

Debopriyo Mukherjee in and as Abani Sen

What drew you to this particular project?

The writing since, as actors, we are always on the lookout for character-driven content, which is what this is. Not just Abani Sen, but every single character in the story was a delight. Second, the chance to collaborate with Neil Nawaz was too tempting. We’ve known each other for a while now and had been planning to work together soon. Last, the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing cast and to be able to work with them was a huge attraction.

Tell us how different this is from other detective series of films.

Abani Sen er 7 No. Case is not based on any preexisting, popular franchise. Abani Sen is Neil’s creation. Abani himself. He is unlike any other sleuth or detective out there.

The famous detectives we have grown up with are all quite heroic. They are epitomes of deduction skills, intelligence, wit, and sometimes even physical fitness. Abani Sen is quite the opposite in fact. He is a bumbling buffoon if anything. The only reason he believes that he can even be a detective is that his father Dakkhinaranjan Sen, essayed brilliantly by Rajatava, was a famous detective in his time. Abani grew up with his father’s heroic tales and hence harboured aspirations of following in his father’s footsteps. He is an underdog and the audience will never be able to rest assured that Abani will bring the perpetrators to justice, they will, however, root for him, because Abani is the everyday man, the boy next door with whom they can relate.

As a performer, my first priority was to recapture my own childhood to be able to portray the simplicity and childlike innocence that Abani has. Also, Abani hasn’t had an easy life. He is isolated, a bit of a loner, lacks confidence and struggles with social cues. I had to imbibe that entire body language, alter my voice. In fact after having played Abani, it took me a long time to be able to make eye contact with people and speak confidently again.

How was it working with Neil Nawaz?

It was a delightful experience. Abani is his baby so I wanted my performance to be in keeping with his vision. So before we hit the floor, we discussed every single trait of Abani Sen down to the most minute detail. He was very clear about his vision, which really helped all of us as actors. Also, he sets up his scenes and shoots them very theatrically. He wanted the camera to become a voyeur in the scenes. Somehow that really helped us perform better. I am so honoured that he saw Abani Sen in me, I’ll be indebted to him for life. To be more precise, Aheri, the associate director of the project is the one who forced Neil to consider me and I owe her a huge debt of gratitude.

What will be the takeaway from this series for the audience?

The characters and their individual stories. They may come for Abani Sen, but they’ll go home with a special place in their heart for Ganju, Siddiqui, Alokananda, Ambarish and Doyamoyi.

Tell us about your other projects?

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's LOST will be released on February 16. I am extremely excited about it. I had the absolute honour of portraying an integral character in it. Working for Tony, alongside actors like Yami Gautam Dhar, Pankaj Kapoor and Rahul Khanna is incredible. It’s my most prominent work on the national scene so far so there’re also a lot of tense sleepless nights at present. Later in the year, I’ll be seen in Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E and Prantik, both directed by Aritra Sen. Two very different films where Aritra has trusted me with two very different and sensitive characters. Needless to say, I am pumped and can’t wait for the two films to release so that I can, hopefully, finally break the stereotypes and notions that are usually associated with me as an actor because of my physicality.