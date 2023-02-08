Chhorii 2, sequel to the superhit 2021 horror film Chhorii, wraps filming

Chhorii 2, the sequel to the breakout hit, Chhorii recently wrapped filming. While Chhorii earned unprecedented critical acclaims and audience's love due to its spine-chilling narrative and impactful performances, Chhorii 2 promises to take the horror and drama up a notch from the first edition!

And it's a wrap

The highly anticipated sequel is set to pick up Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where it left off in original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.

Soha Ali Khan in her look from Chhorii 2

Vishal Furia, who helmed the Chhorii, returns to the director’s seat in the sequel which is produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment. Nushrratt Bharuccha reprises her role as Sakshi from the first outing, ably supported by Pallavi Patil and Saurabh Goyal. Actress Soha Ali Khan, joins the cast in what promises to be the most interesting twist for fans.