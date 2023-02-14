Rana Daggubati unveils a glimpse of Agninakshatram starring Lakshmi Manchu

Rana Daggubati, a close friend of actor and producer Lakshmi Manchu released the glimpse of Lakshmi’s upcoming film Agninakshatram on his social media. Lakshmi plays a cop in Agninakshatram and it also stars her father Mohan Babu Garu, Samuthrakani, Viswant Chitra, Siddique and few others. The glimpse is released by Rana on his Instagram and Twitter handles.

Agninakshatram is touted as a high octane crime thriller which will put the audiences on the edge of their seats. Lakshmi looks lethal in the uniform and we see her packing punches. The visuals are fast paced and creates a sense of mystery.

Rana says, "Lakshmi is going to surprise everyone with this film. She plays a cop and a badass one! I have seen some rushes and it really looks fabulous. Lakshmi is a dear friend and I’m more than happy to reveal a glimpse of the movie."

Lakshmi shares her excitement and says, "Rana is a close friend, a confidante and he supports me in everything I do. I am happy to see him wish the team well, he has been excited for this project of mine right from the beginning. It is an extremely special one." She further adds, "Sharing screen space with dad is beyond a dream come true and to top it off, to produce this gives me that much more extra joy. I just can't wait for this to hit the screens”.

Just before the release of the glimpse, Lakshmi posted the first look of Agninakshatram, on her page with a caption saying, " Watch out for the GLIMPSE of Agninakshatram on @ranadaggubati page on Valentine’s Day, 14th February at 11:07am. Served with love ".

Produced by the father and daughter duo under their home banner, Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment, the film is directed by Prateek Prajosh.