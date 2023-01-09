Actors Anamica Kadamb and Paritosh Tripathi to play a married couple in the upcoming film Pyare Papa

Actress Anamica Kadamb, best known for award-winning film Binnu ka Sapna, tv show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will feature along with actor, writer and tv host Paritosh Tripathi as a married couple, in a film titled Pyare Papa. Presented by Color Blind Entertainment and produced by Rakesh Baalu, the film is directed by Santosh Ojha which also features Riyansh Ayer and Ram Kishan.

Giving insights of her role she says, "I am playing a lower middle class married women who has a son. My role is very relatable or true to our society. It has different shades of how a women is being treated by her husband if he is addictive of something. It talks about how his behavioural issues create unrest and turmoil in their family. This role was very challenging for me because I was playing a mother. I generally avoid playing a married woman as well and this time it was beyond that. I was suppose to portray both the shades of wife and mother which was very challenging according to my personality."

Sharing her working experience with co actor Paritosh Tripathi and others, she says, "Paritosh is not only a talented actor but an amazing human. I learned a lot from him during our shoot. I had a wonderful experience working with my director Santosh Ojha who makes you feel very comfortable on set. Riyansh who is playing my son, is a bundle of joy on set. The whole team of Pyare Papa was so supportive in every way."

Talking about the film she states, "This film is about a small happy family which gets mislead due to husband's behavioral issues and creates a havoc in the family. It's a family drama."

The movie is set to release on January 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.