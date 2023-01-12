Actor Dhruva Sarja undergoes massive transformation for KD- The Devil

KD - The Devil by KVN Productions has created waves among the audiences and has been the talk of the town. It is the very first pan-Indian film to be conceptualized from the Kannada film industry. To play the lead character in this movie, actor Dhruv Sarja has undergone a massive transformation and a great weight loss.

Sarja lost almost 18 kilos for the movie in just 23 days. The actor had followed a strict diet and instructions from his dietician. Director Prem has penned a warm note for the actor 's transformation. The message read, "Dhruv Sarja is all set to enter the KD Battlefield after losing 18 kgs in 23 days. The war is all set to unleash the hero."

The title teaser has already set the internet by storm and Dhruv Sarja's powerful performance - The actor is at the top of his game and his entry in the teaser is a testament for the very same. His body language to his fierce eyes, KD-The Devil is sure to be a stand performance for the Action Prince.