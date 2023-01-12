Gandi Baat actor Taniya Chatterjee impresses all with her act in the web series, Wild Fantasy 

Actress Taniya Chatterjee is back in news again. The actor, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular series Gandi Baat, features in the web series Wild Fantasy alongside Bigg Boss fame Kriti Verma and Heropanti 2 actor Nikhil Parmar that's streaming on OTT platform CinePrime since January 6.

Talking about her role she says, "My character's name is Soumya. It was a very tough role and completely opposite of what I really am. She lives her life on her own terms and is very bold. She fears nothing and shares a very passionate chemistry with her boyfriend".

Tanya Chatterjee

Sharing about the web series she tells, "The show is about a fantasy where the chemistry between Soumya and his boyfriend is very passionate, creating a problem in his married life. But later on, when my character gets murdered, the way things unfold is something to watch out for".

Tanya says it was fun to play a new character and work on a new story and that she is looking forward to exploring more such out-of-the-box experimental characters in the future too.