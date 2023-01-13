Debutante filmmaker Paroma Neotia's film Mitthye Premer Gaan's looks revealed!
Starring Ishaa Anirban and Arjun this romantic musical is poised to sway you away this Valentine
Get ready to swoon to the tunes of Mitthye Premer Gaan this Valentine's Day. Debutante filmmaker Paroma Neotia's Mitthye Premer Gaan is all set to steal your hearts with its release this February 10.
Gear up for some great romance and songs as you see actors Ishaa Anirban Bhattacharya and Arjun Chakrabarty play some very interesting characters.
A musical love story, this romantic movie will see Anirban in an out-and-out romantic role. He plays Avik, an independent musician and songwriter while Arjun plays Aditya, a classical singer.
Ishaa will be playing Anwesha, a journalist. The film will also have some very melodious tracks composed by Kuntal De, Ranajoy Bhattacharya and Soumyo Rit.
Releasing on February 10.