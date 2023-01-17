Jackie Shroff's intense look for Quotation Gang has become the talk of the town!

Jackie Shroff is someone who is always in talks for his versatile performances and style statement. The recently released teaser for Quotation Gang starring Jackie Shroff has set the internet on fire. Jackie Shroff's brand-new look in this teaser is all everyone is talking about. After giving hits in Tamil like Aaranya Kaandam, Kochadaiiyaan and Bigil, Jackie Shroff will be starring in this Quotation Gang. This film directed by Vivek K Kannan is based on a real gang that operates from Kerala.

Jackie Shroff's intense and rugged look in the teaser has left the audience stunned. We cannot wait to see what he has in store for us with Quotation Gang. Just the teaser has left the audience in such anticipation and we cannot wait to watch it on the silver screen.

Quotation Gang

Jackie Shroff has always impressed us through his phenomenal performances throughout the decades. The actor has been known to be thorough with every role he does, and we are all excited to watch Jackie Shroff in this brand-new avatar. Like all his past roles we are sure that this one too will leave a strong impression on the audiences all over.