Sajjad Delafrooz confirms being a part of Tiger 3

The next instalment of Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ franchise, Tiger 3 is getting ready and fans are excited to see how the characters progress. With the previous two films being massive box office hits, expectations for the third part are high. And now, Sajjad Delafrooz, who rose to fame after playing the villain in Tiger Zinda Hai, drop a major hint of being a part of Tiger 3.

Fans are in a frenzy over the increasing popularity of Sajjad. Since Tiger 3 was announced, speculation has been rampant about him potentially being cast in the third instalment of the franchise, and fans can't wait to see him again and experience the action between him and Salman.

Talking about the same, in an interview, when the actor was asked about being a part of Tiger 3, the actor said, "I guess we have to wait till the release and then we can find out about it"

We surely hope to see Sajjad Delafrooz back for some more action in Tiger 3.

On the work front, apart from 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Sajjad was also seen in a web series called 'Special OPS', and 'Freddy' alongside Kartik Aryaan.