Jackie Shroff takes to Instagram to celebrate 34 years of Ram Lakhan

Jackie Shroff has no doubt played multiple legendary roles throughout his career, but till date, one of his most famous roles has been the one from the movie Ram Lakhan in which he starred along with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia and Rakhee Gulzar. The film was released in 1989 and was directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. On Friday January 27, the film completed 34 years.

On the film completing 34 years, Jackie Shroff took to Instagram and posted a picture from shoot of Ram Lakhan. The actor captioned the photo saying: "34 years of #RamLakhan ❤️@subhashghail @anilskapoor @madhuridixitnene @dimplekapadia_". The throwback pictures show the actor posing with Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit and Subhash Ghai.

A screengrab of the post by Jackie Shroff; in picture Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit (L-R)

The film is a cult and is revered by audiences all across the nation to this day. Jackie Shroff's role as the level-headed elder brother who is a courageous police officer, still serves as a precedent for a plethora of actors in this age.