Resham Sahaani debuts in Bollywood with Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller Faraaz

Hailing from Mumbai, debutante Resham Sahaani is all set to impress the audience in renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta's film Faraaz. A hard-hitting film, Faraaz will see Resham giving a raw, heart-wrenching performance playing a very powerful character along side actor Zahaan Kapoor. According to insiders, Reshham is very excited and cannot wait to see the audience's reaction to her performance. The actress is also thankful to Hansal Mehta for giving her the opportunity to debut under his guidance.

Resham Sahaani

Faraaz is a chilling thriller based on a real-life terrorist attack at a Dhaka cafe in 2016. The movie marks the debut of Reshham Sahaani along with Zahaan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal. In the trailer, Reshham is seen along with Zahaan Kapoor trapped in the cafe as the terrorists kill and take in hostages. The movie is all set to release on February 3.

Sharing the big news on social media the actress says, "With strength, humanity and courage in the face of terror, he stood tall! With much pride, we bring you #Faraaz"