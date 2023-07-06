Catch a glimpse of Zee Theatre’s socially relevant teleplays 

Telangana, known for its affluent cultural legacy and vivacious artistic ward, retains its beholders with an insatiable longing for craftsmanship. Zee Theatre, a frontiersperson in fetching the wizardry of theatre to television screens, announces to expand its repertoire and bring its most eminent teleplays (plays recorded for television) to the south. The pieces will also be available in Kannada.

Surprisingly, many of these thoughtfully curated historical narratives, suspense thrillers, legal dramas and socially relevant human-interest stories feature well-known actors who are acquainted with the Telugu-speaking audiences. To name a few, we will see Ashutosh Rana who stars in Purush and has appeared in more than 14 Telugu films including Kalki from 2019. The list also includes Makarand Deshpande who has written, directed and starred in the play Sir Sir Sarla and was seen in 2022 in films like RRR and Thaggedele. Not to forget Shweta Basu Prasad from Gunehgaar and Gudiya ki Shaadi together with Telugu cinematic pieces including Vijetha.

Furthermore, you can expect to witness well-known performers like Gajraj Rao, Himani Shivpuri, Mita Vashisht, Rajeev Khandelwal, Govind Namdev and Aahana Kumra among others in a wide range of relatable characters grappling with universal issues and conflicts. These plays will be aired every Sunday at 2 pm and 8 pm starting from July 2023 in a segment titled, ‘South Special Theatre.’ The plays will be available on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active and Airtel Theatre in Telugu.

