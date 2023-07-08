An exciting adventure with Cheeni 2 awaits us

While Cheeni's mother-daughter's love story, that took us on an emotional roller coaster ride, amid unwanted revelations and surprising family secrets, we were already waiting eagerly for Cheeni 2, since it was announced. The motion poster for Cheeni 2, that was revealed today, unveils a captivating glimpse into the world of four remarkable women hailing from diverse backgrounds. As the poster unfolds, we can gauge what an exciting adventure intertwined with the depths of human emotions is awaiting us.



Under the skillful direction of filmmaker Mainak Bhaumik, Cheeni 2 boasts of a steller cast, which includes Madhumita Sarcar, Aparajita Adhya, Lily Chakraborty, Anirban Chakraborty, Soumya Mukherjee, and Pinky Banerjee. The music has been curated by Mainak Mazoomdar and cinematography by Modhura Palit.

The poster

However, the franchise promises to surpass its predecessor, presenting an even more enthralling narrative with this impressive ensemble. This time, "Misti" and "Cheeni" will emerge as distinct individuals, each with their own unique perspectives and lifestyles, yet bound together by a tapestry of emotions.

The film will hit the theatres on August 11.