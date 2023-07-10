Ajit Arora’s Unaad receives glowing reviews from Bollywood stars and directors

The highly anticipated premiere of producer Ajit Arora’s latest film Unaad, was a star-studded affair attended by numerous well-known Bollywood personalities and directors. The event was a grand celebration of the film’s success, and the entire team behind Unaad received immense appreciation for their efforts in creating a remarkable cinematic experience.

Among the prominent Bollywood figures present at the premiere were renowned directors Farhad Samji, Anand L Rai, veteran actor Boman Irani, acclaimed director Habib Faisal, Mukesh Chhabra, actor Ravi Dubey and many more personalities from tinsel town. Their presence added an extra aura of prestige and excitement to the evening, as they mingled with the cast and crew of Unaad and shared their thoughts on the film.

Ajit Arora on receiving accolades at the premiere says, “Unaad is one such film, which is very close to my heart. At the premiere night, the reactions that I received from everyone made me realise that I have made a film that has touched the hearts of the audience. I’m grateful for the appreciation and love that I got from Farhad Samji, Boman Irani, Habib Faisal and many more. I dearly hope and wish that the audience showers their love on Unaad, by seeing it on JioCinema and making it a huge success”.

The premiere night of Unaad was not only a celebration of the film but also a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of Ajit Arora and his team. The overwhelming appreciation from Bollywood personalities and directors only reinforces the belief that Unaad is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian film industry.

As the curtains closed on the premiere night, the buzz surrounding Unaad continues to grow, with eager anticipation from audiences who can’t wait to witness this exceptional cinematic masterpiece. The movie released on July 8 on JioCinema.