Kapil Sharma’s ‘Zwigato’ lands at the Oscar Library 

The Kapil Sharma starrer film Zwigato portrays the impact of food delivery apps on the working class. Directed by Nandita Das, the film has secured a place in the Library of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for its profound screenplay.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives (NDI) have shown the reality of food delivery services. Starring Kapil and Shahana Goswami, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival, following its release in March. The film also features Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta and Swanand Kirkire in key roles.

In a statement, Nandita said that her intention with the storyline was to bring the reality of obstacles of working-class person encounters daily. In She believes that this recognition is solely because of its authenticity and deep-rooted reality. “The film serves as a valuable resource for students, filmmakers and writers”, concluded Nandita.

Kapil is renowned for his humour and has been hosting his comedy-talk show since 2016. His appearance in a different persona and the careful nuances of the plot created a balanced screenplay. Kapil said that he was taken aback by the audience’s response at BIFF. “After watching the film, people were crying there, and they didn't even know that I'm known for comedy. So, I don't think there'll be any disappointment.”

The storyline follows the struggle of Manas (Kapil) who gets fired from a floor manager job and later decides to pursue food delivery service at Zwigato. He is seen grasping the mischiefs that the app and his new job are putting him through. His wife (Shahana Goswami) also struggles to keep her job and put up with the expenses every day holds.

