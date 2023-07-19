Neel-Trina debut on big screen with Tilottoma

Trina, Paran and Neel will be seen in pivotal roles in Tilottoma

Kolkata is often referred to as Tilottoma but director Soumojit Adak’s next film, Tilottoma, is not just the story of the city. The film will tell the story of life, of people’s trust in each other, of becoming known from the unknown, of how one’s house can feel like a heaven in difficult times. And to top it all, it tells the story of a selfless love.

Screenplay and dialogues by Samir and Kaushik, photography by Tuhin, the music has been composed by Ishan Mitra and Aritra Banerjee. The film has actors like Paran Banerjee, Trina Saha, Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Rai and Neel Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The film marks the big-screen debut of Trina and Neel.

In the film, Paran Banerjee manages an orphanage and is the central character of the film. Trina plays a single mother, who has an 8-year-old daughter. A content writer by profession, the mom and daughter have a sweet and sour relationship.

Rwitobroto and Rai play a live-in couple

Rwitobroto, an accountant, and Rai, a costume stylist, play a live-in couple. And Neel plays the role of a musician, who wants to spread positivity through his voice. Rajat Ganguly plays the role of a promoter.

The shoot for the done film has wrapped up, and will see a grand release soon.