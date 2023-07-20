Ahead of Barbie, let’s recall some indelible versions of Margot Robbie   

While it may be known that Margot Robbie rose to prominence as Naomi Lapaglia in Martin Scorsese’s black comedy, The Wolf of Wallstreet, the Australian actress has now come to overpower Hollywood. It is needless to reiterate that Greta Gerwig’s soon-to-release fantasy comedy film, Barbie is sure to become another hit and was destined to cast her as the lead.

However, the 2018 historical drama Mary Queen of Scots and English filmmaker Josie Rourke’s directorial debut which saw Robbie star opposite Saoirse Ronan, as Queen Elizabeth I, was thrilling and refreshing. Reportedly, her conversion into the powerful character, who was scarred by smallpox as a young woman, took three and a half hours of intensive hair and makeup every day. One cannot ignore her role as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 historical fiction comedy, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and that of DC comics’ anti-hero Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad later on.

While Tarantino’s film deconstructed an alternative version of 1960s Hollywood and the tragic and untimely death of Roman Polanski’s spouse Sharon Tate with Robbie playing the late actress, she reportedly took great pride in upholding Tate’s legacy. “It was kind of, sometimes very sad to be that closely connected with real-life Sharon,” the Oscar nominee shared in interviews. “It would kind of hit you at moments. Suddenly the tragedy of it all would kind of hit you and you’d be tremendously sad. And other times she just made me feel so happy. But yes, there were moments when it was very sad.”

In The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn praised her as a ‘human Swiss Army knife.’ One of the most outlandish scenes in the film demanded Robbie’s Harley Quinn use her gymnastics background to execute extraordinary stunts with her feet. It turns out the scene is not so inconceivably difficult, as Gunn revealed, Robbie actually aced it. In one scene, Harley Quinn was pivoting from the ceiling by a couple of restraints, but the supervillain was still competent in snaping the neck of her captor with her bare feet.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Robbie’s most critically acclaimed films are About Time (2013), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Z for Zachariah (2015), Suite Française (2015), Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016), I, Tonya (2017), Mary Queen of Scots (2019), Bombshell (2019), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021). Furthermore, Barbie which debuted on the review-aggregation website earlier on Wednesday (July 19), scored an amazing 89 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. So far, 96 reviews have been added to the Rotten Tomatoes website and most of the critics settle that it is a must-watch.

