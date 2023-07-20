Arjun Kapoor- Bhumi Pednekar starrer Lady Killer to wrap shoot post-monsoon

The Ladykiller starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar is all set to wrap up its last leg of shoot after the monsoon showers in North India. The highly anticipated movie is a crime thriller and shows Pednekar and Kapoor in never before seen avatars.

According to a source, “The last schedule of the film should wrap once the lashing of monsoon subsides in the North. It will have to be an outdoor schedule for the film because the location plays the perfect setting for this broody, crime thriller, and the film has already been shot extensively in the North.”

Like most thriller stories where the location itself becomes a character, The Ladykiller too finds locations and spaces central to the storyline. With the monsoons lashing out wildly in North India, the shoot has been put on hold by the team until they find it suitable enough to continue shooting.

The source adds, “For Arjun, it will solidify his acting skills after his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar while it will be another feather in the cap for Bhumi.” A select few have seen the edits of the movie so far and are quite appreciative of the storyline and acting which intends to keep the audience at the edge of their seats. “The producers are expected to present the film with a confidence that will spell well for the industry when it comes to making mid-budget content films.” signs off the source.