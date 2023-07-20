Dawshom Awbotaar cast unveils the official logo

Srijit Mukherji’s Dawshom Awbotaar, a Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment presentation, a film to be released during Pujo, unveiled its official logo on Thursday, July 21 at Basubati.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni, ahead of the commencement of the much-awaited film shoot of the film, the city witnessed its star-studded cast at the heritage of a gloried past, Basubati, which holds the nostalgic memories of Baishe Srabon. The film that will star Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jisshu U Sengupta, Anirban Bhattacharya, and Jaya Ahsan, along with musicians Anupam Roy, Rupam Islam, Indraadip Dasgupta were all present, evoking the nostalgia of Basubati.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Director Mukherji, said, “We are thrilled to present 'Dawshom Awbotaar' as a major Pujo release that will deeply resonate with viewers. Reuniting with SVF, we are determined to spare no effort in our endeavours. Rest assured, audiences will have an indelible journey, immersing them in the very essence of our film.”

A glimpse of the logo

Shrikant Mohta, one of the co-founders and directors of SVF, expressed his thoughts, saying, "This time, we are presenting the Bengali film industry's first-ever double prequel! We shall witness the reunification of the iconic officers Prabir Roy Chowdhury from 'Baishe Srabon' and Bijoy Poddar from 'Vinci Da,' as they step together into the captivating world of SVF and Srijit Mukherji."

While Anupam Roy will craft the film's musical score, Indraadip Dasgupta will dignify the background music once again and Rupam Islam, will lend his expertise to the film's soundtrack. The ceremony became a celebration of artistic brilliance, unity, and anticipation for the cinematic extravaganza where the logo kind of symbolised the beginning of a remarkable journey back in time.

The film goes on floors on July 21.