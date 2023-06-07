Debdut Ghosh's Aador to release soon

Debdut Ghosh, a well-known face in the Bengali industry, announced the release date of his second directorial "Aador".

The film has elements of the utmost emotions which reflect the relationship of an animal and a human.

Debdut says, "Mother Nature is always important to us and that's what everyone should care for. Animals are the gift of this beautiful nature and we should also treat them with love and care. Aador is an adaptation of Prabhat Kumar Mukhopadhyay's story Aadorini which talks about the old man and his love for his pet elephant Aador. And shooting with a real elephant and bringing the emotions out on the screen is a tough task. But by God's grace we have gone past every challenge and now it's time for the film to release".

The film has been produced by Shreyashi Entertainments. Rajatava Dutta is the protagonist of this film and the other cast include Sabyasachi Chakroborty, Basabdatta Chatterjee, Fayaz Khan, Pradip Chakraborty and others. The music of the film has been directed by Pandit Tanmoy Bose, edited by ArghyaKamal Mitra and Cinematography by Asim Bose.

Aador will release on June 23.