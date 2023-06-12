Birha goes to The Ottawa Indian Film Fest Awards

Birha-The Journey Back Hom transcends all colloquial and geographical boundaries with immense adulation in the international as well as the domestic circuit. The film has recently been a part of the New York Indian Film Festival as well. Produced by Ghalib Datta and Navneet Singh Gujral, the film stars Rajit Kapur, Manav Vij, Sahil Mehta and Seema Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, Birha-The Journey Back Home has won the "Best Film Award" at Amsterdam International Film Festival, Hollywood Shorts FEST, Los Angeles Film Awards ( LAFA), New York Indian Film Festival, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival and at the Gangtok International Film Festival. The Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards shall commence on June 13 and shall continue till June 17.

Birha-The Journey Back Home is a Punjabi short film, describing the heart wrenching story of a family that tears apart due to the unjustified ambitions of a young child. Set in Punjab, the film highlights the plight of a family who gets destroyed by the lure of the West which is a common problem in the state.

Rajit Kapur adds, "Birha-The Journey Back Home is a very personal and emotional film on multiple levels. I got so immersed in character and felt that some mystical power was guiding me. I had a very good connection with Puneet and Ghalib. We were all on the same page. My first Punjabi film and I was glad to represent my heritage."

Director Puneet Prakash adds, "This film has been made with a lot of heart. Children are progressively forgetting family values and the sacrifices that parents make to fulfill their dreams. Birha-The Journey Back Home is an ode to such families who are torn apart. We are indeed very proud about the adulation that our film has been garnering."

Manav Vij further adds, '"I was blown away when I read the script and said yes immediately. I also share a close relationship with Rajit Ji and was looking forward to our scenes. The movie is simple yet very intense. A very special film for me and I really enjoyed the journey."

Sahil Mehta says, "Birha-The Journey Back Home has been a very special film for me. Grateful for all the love and appreciation coming from the prestigious film festivals, critics and our industry people. I tried working on the look, and my director, Mr. Puneet Prakash helped me to understand the headspace of my character, Inder and he pulled the same out of me. I would say it’s an experience, a beautiful story of a father and son."