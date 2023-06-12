Vikram-Solanki returns on screen with Shohorer Ushnotomo Dine

The much-loved reel couple Vikram Chatterjee and Solanki Roy are back together with their upcoming film Shohorer Ushnotomo Dine. Directed by Aritra Sen, the film is being produced by Parambrata Chatterjee and Tanmoy Banerjee.

The poster sees the duo, Vikram and Solanki in a romantic posture, and the excitement knows no bounds. Vikram as Ritaban is a 28-year-old photographer and a PhD scholar in this film. Solanki plays a 28-year-old, cheerful radio jockey whose undying love for Kolkata never lets her leave the city.

The film also stars Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, Debopriyo Mukherjee, Anamika Chakraborty, Rahul Dev Bose, Anindya Chatterjee and others. The music has been composed by Nabarun Bose, with the songs sung by Timir Biswas, Lagnajita Chakraborty and Arnab Das.

The film will hit the theatres on June 30.