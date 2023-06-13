‘My next film will inspire many women’

Filmmaker Praveen Kandregula, who has made his directorial debut with the 2021 Netflix Original film Cinema Bandi has announced his next project over the weekend, along with the announcements of its lead actors. The film, a female-oriented feature, is going to star Anupama Parameswaran, Sangeetha Krish and Malayalam actress Darshana Rajendran. While Anupama Parameswaran and Sangeetha Krish are no strangers to Telugu cinema, Darshana Rajendran, who has headlined last year’s feminist drama Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and was also seen more recently in the police procedural drama Purusha Pretham, will be making her Telugu debut with Praveen’s film. Talking about his upcoming project to CE, Praveen says, “It took me two years to write this film. I had this idea from before but I started working on the script after Cinema Bandi came out.” While Cinema Bandi released directly on OTT, in the middle of the covid pandemic, Praveen’s upcoming film will have a theatrical release. “This is going to be a female travel film. I like movies like Highway, Piku and English Vinglish. We have seen such films in Bollywood, but they are a rarity in Telugu cinema. I want to explore this space more.” Staying mum on the film’s themes and finer aspects, Praveen continues, “All I can say is that this film will be a women-centric film, that will inspire many women.”

Speaking more on the casting coup, Praveen continues, “All my leading ladies loved the story from the word go and were excited to join aboard. Darshana particularly liked the road-trip aspect of the film. It is definitely going to be big.”

The director reveals that the film will go on floors from June 22 onwards, with a huge chunk of the film being shot in Leh, Ladakh and Manali. “Most of the film will be shot there. There will be another schedule as well, I cannot disclose the location right now.” says Praveen, chuckling. Vijay Tonkada, who has also produced Cinema Bandi will be producing Praveen’s sophomore film. “We will announce more details once we begin shooting.” signs off Praveen.