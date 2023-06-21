I take my rejections as the biggest learning lessons: Aparna Nayr

In an industry where formal training is often considered essential, actress Aparna Nayr’s story stands out as an inspiring example of determination and self-belief. Aparna, who recently made her highly anticipated Bollywood debut with the film Bloody Daddy, is garnering attention and praise for her performance, raw charisma, and determination. What makes her journey even more remarkable is her unique approach towards acting. “I have given 10,000 auditions in my career and I take those rejections as my acting school teaching,” she says.

While many aspiring actors opt for acting schools and workshops to refine their skills, Aparna has relied on her innate talent, passion, and relentless pursuit of opportunities.

Aparna Nayr

Aparna talks about how she takes rejections as her big motivation in life. “Rejections are an inevitable part of any actor’s journey, and personally I have faced a massive fair share. But one thing I make sure of is that I see each rejection as an opportunity for growth, considering them valuable lessons. I believe in one mantra that is let the setbacks deter me, but I take them in stride, constantly learning and evolving my craft.”

“I have never taken any professional training from any acting school as I was always more inclined towards my studies and that’s where I professionally became a CA. But when I thought I want to be part of the film world I made sure to take rejections as the biggest learning lesson of my life. Till now I think have given almost 10,000 auditions in my life, some work, and some do not, but I have enabled to transform my shortcomings into strengths, building resilience and a deep understanding of my craft along the way,” concludes Aparna

Aparna, who portrays a character with emotional depth, embracing comedy, and delivering powerful dialogues, and effortlessly adapts to different roles and genres.

Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors, particularly those who may not have access to formal training or come from privileged backgrounds. She proves that talent, dedication, and a willingness to learn can pave the way to success.