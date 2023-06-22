Animal vigilante flick Lakadbaggha-1 hits German film fest

Lakadbaggha-1, the first instalment of the groundbreaking animal lover vigilante universe, is set to have its European premiere at the esteemed Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart. The film, an action-packed venture centred around the protection of independent dogs and animals in Kolkata, has been receiving accolades since its theatrical release earlier this year.

Starring Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, and Milind Soman, Lakadbaggha-1 made waves with its debut at the Kolkata International Film Festival in December, where it garnered critical acclaim. Anshuman Jha's stellar performance even earned him the Best Actor Award at the HBO South Asian Film Festival in New York. The film's remarkable action sequences, praised for their authenticity and believable hand-to-hand combat, were choreographed by the renowned action master Kecha Kamphakdee, known for his work on the cult action film Ong-Bak.

Adding to its laurels, Lakadbaggha-1 is the only action film selected for the 20th Stuttgart Film Festival in Germany, an event known for its discerning curation. The festival will also showcase notable works, including the Oscar-nominated Indian documentary All that breathes by Shaunak Sen. This recognition further solidifies Lakadbaggha-1's impact and highlights its relevance in shedding light on the pressing issue of animal trafficking and cruelty.

The film's success has prompted the development of a sequel, with Sourav Ghosh penning the script and filming set to commence later this year. Additionally, a leading OTT platform, Zee5, has announced its plans for the digital premiere of Lakadbaggha-1, underscoring the growing anticipation surrounding the film.

Anshuman and Ridhi, the film's lead actors, are scheduled to attend the Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart, expressing their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to present their ‘love letter to dogs’ to a wider audience. Jha emphasised the importance of raising awareness about animal trafficking and cruelty, emphasising that it is not only an environmental issue but also a matter of giving a voice to the voiceless.

As Lakadbaggha-1 gears up for its European premiere, it continues to captivate audiences and spread its message of compassion and protection for animals. The film's presence at the Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart signifies its growing international recognition and sets the stage for its forthcoming sequel, which promises to further champion the cause.